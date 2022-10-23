Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Worker in Qalqilya

A Palestinian man succumbed on Saturday to wounds he sustained by Israeli forces near Qalqilya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Rabi Arafah Rabi, 32, was killed by an Israeli bullet in the head.

Rabi was rushed to the Darwish Nazzal Hospital, where he died of his critical wounds a few minutes later.

The ministry quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Israeli soldiers, manning a checkpoint near the city, opened gunfire and critically injured Rabi in the head.

Rabi’s father said that the Israeli soldiers executed his son in cold blood while he was on his way to his workplace.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)