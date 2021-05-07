Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians, Injure Another near Jenin

Israeli forces today killed two Palestinians and injured another near Salem military camp, west of Jenin, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Security sources onfirmed that Israeli troops opened fire towards a Palestinian vehicle in the vicinity of the camp, killing two of its passengers and critically injuring the other.

The slain Palestinians were not identified, while the casualty, also not identified, was rushed to a hospital in the Israeli city of Afula.

#BREAKING Two Palestinians killed mounting West Bank attack: Israel police pic.twitter.com/gnGX9lyctH — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 7, 2021

Israeli soldiers prevented a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance from approaching the scene, forcing it to retreat at gunpoint, as reported by Mahmoud Sa‘di.

They also prevented journalists from reporting on the incident, firing tear gas canisters and rubber-coated steel bullets towards them.

The Israeli military said that the three Palestinians purportedly attempted to carry out a “combined shooting/stabbing attack”. However, no soldier was hurt in the alleged attack.

Two Palestinians killed in West Bank pic.twitter.com/4aPi2CS5G5 — Gulf Today (@gulftoday) May 7, 2021

There was no official Palestinian information on the incident, and circumstances surrounding it remain unclear and largely based on the Israeli version of events.

Many Palestinians were injured or killed in similar incidents under the pretext of alleged stabbing attempts.

Israeli has been criticized for its reflexive use of lethal force and “extrajudicial killings” when Palestinian alleged attackers no longer pose an immediate threat. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that circumstances surrounding such killings over the past months remain disputed.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)