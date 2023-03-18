Israeli Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Ramallah

A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces on Friday night at the north entrance to the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the young man, identified as 23-year-old Yazan Omar Khasib was shot by Israeli soldiers at a military checkpoint at the entrance to Ramallah.

Khasib was arrested in critical condition by the Israeli soldiers, only to be pronounced dead of his wounds a few minutes later.

Palestinian ambulance and medical staff were denied access by the Israeli army to the scene where the young man was first wounded.

The Israeli army shut down the checkpoint to the Palestinian traffic in the aftermath of the shooting.

The latest Israeli crime brings up the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year to 89, including 17 children and an elderly woman.

(WAFA, PC)