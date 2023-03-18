Israeli Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Ramallah

March 18, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Yazan Omar Khasib, 23, was killed by Israeli forces near Ramallah. (Photo: via Social Media)

A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces on Friday night at the north entrance to the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the young man, identified as 23-year-old Yazan Omar Khasib was shot by Israeli soldiers at a military checkpoint at the entrance to Ramallah.

Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinians, Including Child, in Jenin (VIDEO)

Khasib was arrested in critical condition by the Israeli soldiers, only to be pronounced dead of his wounds a few minutes later.

Palestinian ambulance and medical staff were denied access by the Israeli army to the scene where the young man was first wounded.

The Israeli army shut down the checkpoint to the Palestinian traffic in the aftermath of the shooting.

The latest Israeli crime brings up the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year to 89, including 17 children and an elderly woman.

(WAFA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*