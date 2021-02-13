US State Department: Jerusalem is Subject to Final Status Negotiations

The US State Department announced on Thursday that Jerusalem is subject to final status negotiations.

This came in a press briefing by State Department spokesperson Ned Price, in which he conveyed:

“The ultimate status of Jerusalem is, in fact, a final status negotiations issue. This has been a long-standing policy of the United States.” https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1360171075695484928

He added:

“We believe it is critical to refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undermine efforts to advance negotiations on the two-state solution, including the annexation of lands, settlement activity and demolishing property.”

Price also stressed that the resumption of US aid to the Palestinians “depends on Washington’s values and the US interests.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)