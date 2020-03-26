Seven More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Gaza as Palestine Reports First Death

Seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed early this morning in the besieged Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem.

The seven patients in Gaza came down with the virus after coming to contact with the first two who returned from Pakistan.

#BREAKING | Seven new coronavirus cases have been announced in #Gaza, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the besieged enclave to nine. pic.twitter.com/tEdCeHaDnF — Sarah Sarah (@SarahGaza0) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Palestine reported its first death from the coronavirus Wednesday.

A 60-year-old female patient with serious health challenges died in the occupied West Bank, Milhem told reporters in Ramallah.

The total cases in the West Bank and Gaza stand now at 73.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)