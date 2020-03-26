Seven More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Gaza as Palestine Reports First Death

March 26, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Gaza on high alert following medical reports of the first two coronavirus patients in the besieged Strip. (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud)

Seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed early this morning in the besieged Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem.

The seven patients in Gaza came down with the virus after coming to contact with the first two who returned from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Palestine reported its first death from the coronavirus Wednesday.

A 60-year-old female patient with serious health challenges died in the occupied West Bank, Milhem told reporters in Ramallah.

The total cases in the West Bank and Gaza stand now at 73.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.