Israeli Forces Raid Jenin, Injure Three Palestinians

Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces and two more arrested on Thursday in an Israeli military raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, The New Arab reported.

Israeli forces entered the city from the north shortly after sunrise and headed to the city center, exchanging fire with armed Palestinians, local witnesses told The New Arab.

Footage circulated of Israeli soldiers taking cover during the raid as the sound of gunfire rang out.

Look at the zionist troops who fled after their raid on jenin city.. this is a cowardly army…!!! 😤😤😤 #SahabatPalestina_ID #IsraeliTerrorists pic.twitter.com/mp5zUfqb5W — Dwi_4Palestine🇮🇩🇵🇸❤🌹 (@dwi_PAL1109) February 17, 2022

The raid lasted for an hour and a half before Israeli forces withdrew from the city, according to local media reports.

Two Palestinians suffered upper body wounds, the reports added.

Local observers say the Israeli army has ramped up its raids on Jenin in recent weeks.

“Each time, the Israeli army enters with large forces and installs snipers on rooftops”, local journalist Shatha Hanayesh told The New Arab.

“They seem to try to avoid clashing with Palestinian militants, but clashes have become the rule now. There is a shootout almost at every raid”, she said.

"His smile was like medicine to me." With these words, the Palestinian mother of 17-year-old Mohammad Abu Salah mourned him after he was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces on Sunday during a house raid and demolition near the city of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/GoYbSZ6STi — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) February 17, 2022

“Israeli forces have been avoiding the Jenin refugee camp, thought to be a concentration of Palestinian fighters”.

Tensions have been rising in the Jenin area since the Gilboa prison break in September, with repeated armed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces. Two of the prison breakers were eventually recaptured by Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp.

