WATCH: Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas Bombs toward Palestinians in Anata, near Jerusalem

Israeli forces fired tear gas bombs toward Palestinians on Thursday, at the junction of the town of Anata, near the occupied city of Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources said that Israeli soldiers fired tear gas toward Palestinian citizens and their vehicles amidst the ongoing siege imposed by the Israeli forces on the town and the nearby refugee camp of Shufat for the sixth consecutive day.

Media coverage: "Israeli occupation forces fire tear gas bombs towards Palestinians at Anata junction in occupied Jerusalem." pic.twitter.com/iwO59vPjzN — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 13, 2022

Residents in both Anata and Shufat previously declared civil disobedience against Israel’s ongoing siege on both areas.

Life was disrupted in Shufat refugee and Anata for the last six days after the Israeli occupation authorities decided to collectively punish more than 130,000 Palestinian residents of these two neighborhoods by locking them in, following a shooting attack at an army checkpoint on Saturday night that left one Israeli soldier dead and another critically wounded.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)