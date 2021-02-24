Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Man near Ramallah

Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: WikimediaImages via Pixabay)

Israeli forces today shot and injured a Palestinian in the village of Abu Shukheidim, northwest near Ramallah city, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Head of Kobar Village Council, Izzat Badwan, told WAFA that Israeli forces barged their way into the al-Muruj area in the neighboring village of Kobar, where they have already served demolition orders against several shacks.

During the ensuing confrontations in Abu Shukheidim, the soldiers opened fire towards protestors, hitting one with a rubber-coated steel bullet.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

Under Israeli military law, army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank. Palestinians have no say in how this authority is exercised.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

