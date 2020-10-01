Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Teenager in West Bank

Israeli soldiers opened fire at Palestinians in the West Bank town of Surif Wednesday night injuring one, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Security sources told WAFA that the Israeli soldiers fired live rounds at Palestinians in Surif injuring a 16-year-old boy in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in Hebron (Al-Khalil) where he was immediately admitted to surgery.

The Palestinian teenager was reported in critical condition.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem), and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)