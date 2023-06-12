Israeli Army Fires Tear Gas Grenades at Lebanon Protesters (VIDEO)

Tensions escalated at the Israel-Lebanon border. (Photo: via QNN)

Israel is trying to dig this trench to establish a new limit of the Blue Line, which is being disputed by local farmers.

Israeli soldiers fired tear gas grenades on Sunday to disperse protesters along the border with Lebanon, Anadolu news agency reported.

An Anadolu correspondent said protesters from the villages of Kfar Chouba, Al-Arqoub, and other border villages gathered along the border with Israel to protest against the Israeli army digging a trench in the area.

The land is near the UN-recognized Blue Line – the Lebanon-Israel border – and Israel is trying to dig this trench to establish a new limit of the Blue Line, which is being disputed by local farmers.

The Lebanese protesters approached an Israeli tank to stop the bulldozing operation and Israeli soldiers responded by firing tear gas grenades at them, according to the agency’s correspondent.

The agency said the Lebanese army forces were also deployed in the area.

Since Friday morning, the towns of Kfar Chouba and Al-Arqoub have been witnessing clashes between Lebanese demonstrators and the Israeli army over the occupation army’s activities in the Lebanese area.

