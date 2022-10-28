Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teenager in the Back in Kafr Qaddum

A 14-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and injured by rubber-coated steel bullets as Israeli forces quelled the weekly anti-settlement rally in Kafr Qaddoum village.
Murad Ishtawi, the coordinator of the popular resistance committee in the village, said Israeli forces attacked the rally with tear gas canisters and rubber-coated steel bullets, leading to violent clashes.
A teenager was reportedly shot in the back by rubber-coated metal bullets, while dozens suffocated after inhaling the toxic gas.
The rally condemned the Israeli crimes in Nablus and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories.
(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)
