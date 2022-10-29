Russia’s Nebenzya Blames Israel for Violence, Condemns Settlements, Expulsions

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Russia’s permanent representative at the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said in a statement on Friday that the United States and the European Union aim at distracting the international community from regional conflicts, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

He also said that the US and the EU carry a heavy responsibility for the difficult situation in the Middle East region.

Nebenzya also claimed that cooperation in the Middle East Peace Quartet has been reduced under various guises, simply because Western parties are not keen on finding peace in Palestine and Israel.

He said that the Quartet owes the Palestinians the implementation of international law, particularly United Nations Security Council and General Assembly Resolutions.

Nebenzya blamed the violence in the West Bank on the unilateral steps that Israel is been carrying out to create facts on the ground that are irreversible.

Particularly, he blamed Israel for building illegal Jewish settlements, the exposure of Palestinians , the destruction of their homes, the expropriation of their properties and the mass arrests.

(The Palestine Chronicle)