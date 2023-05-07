A young Palestinian man was killed in cold blood on Saturday evening by an armed Jewish settler near the village of Sandala, to the south of Nazareth in the 1948-occupied territories, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Footage circulating online showed a Jewish settler engaging in a fight with 20-year-old Dayar Omari. As the latter returned to his car, the Jewish settler pulled out his pistol and fired live shots directly at the young man while he was inside his own car, killing him on the spot.

The settler, a 32-year-old man, was arrested by the police shortly after the deadly incident. The Israeli police claimed that a probe was opened into the incident and that the background is yet to be known.

(WAFA, PC)