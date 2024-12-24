Israeli Forces Storm Tulkarm – Palestinian Elderly Woman, Teenager Killed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces are carrying out a military operation in the Tulkarm refugee camp, which has resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians, significant injuries, and widespread destruction.

On Tuesday, an Israeli drone bombed the Al-Hamam neighborhood in Tulkarm camp, killing an elderly Palestinian woman and seriously injuring three others, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Among the injured was a 28-year-old man, WAFA added. The casualties were reportedly transferred to the Martyr Thabet Thabet Hospital for treatment.

This is what the bulldozers that resistance target with IEDs do, they destroy shops and property for no reason just because they can This is them in Tulkarem right now pic.twitter.com/v3SkoOb8Dh — cheri 🔻 (@cheriblossom__) December 24, 2024

In the early hours of Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces raided the Al-Hadaideh neighborhood of the camp, deploying snipers and bulldozers.

According to WAFA, Palestinian teenager Fathi Saeed Odeh Salem was fatally shot by a sniper. Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli occupation forces blocked ambulance crews from reaching Salem, endangering efforts to save his life.

The military operation saw heavy gunfire and random shooting at moving targets, with Israeli snipers occupying elevated positions around the camp.

This was accompanied by bulldozers demolishing infrastructure, homes, shops, and even parts of Al-Salam Mosque.

The water network and power grid in the camp were severely damaged, leaving residents without electricity or internet access.

The Israeli military confirmed a large-scale operation in Tulkarm, claiming to have killed one Palestinian, detained two others, and seized weapons.

The destruction was left behind by the Israeli occupation forces after they raided Tulkarem refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/zJ3QYpCUhG — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) December 24, 2024

Similar raids were conducted in Nablus and Ramallah, targeting what Israeli forces described as “wanted” Palestinians.

WAFA reported, citing local sources, that these raids sparked violent confrontations, with explosions and heavy gunfire reverberating through the streets of Tulkarm city and its surroundings.

The violence in Tulkarm comes amid heightened tensions following the war on Gaza that began on October 7, 2023.

Israeli raids in the West Bank have escalated in frequency and intensity, with at least 825 Palestinians killed and over 6,500 injured by Israeli forces since the start of the conflict.

(PC, WAFA)