Israeli Forces Storm Tulkarm – Palestinian Elderly Woman, Teenager Killed

December 24, 2024 News
Palestinian teenager Fathi Saeed Odeh Salem was killed by Israeli occupation forces in Tulkarem. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

On Tuesday, an Israeli drone bombed the Al-Hamam neighborhood in Tulkarm camp, killing an elderly Palestinian woman and seriously injuring three others.

Israeli forces are carrying out a military operation in the Tulkarm refugee camp, which has resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians, significant injuries, and widespread destruction. 

On Tuesday, an Israeli drone bombed the Al-Hamam neighborhood in Tulkarm camp, killing an elderly Palestinian woman and seriously injuring three others, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Among the injured was a 28-year-old man, WAFA added. The casualties were reportedly transferred to the Martyr Thabet Thabet Hospital for treatment.  

In the early hours of Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces raided the Al-Hadaideh neighborhood of the camp, deploying snipers and bulldozers. 

According to WAFA, Palestinian teenager Fathi Saeed Odeh Salem was fatally shot by a sniper. Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli occupation forces blocked ambulance crews from reaching Salem, endangering efforts to save his life.  

The military operation saw heavy gunfire and random shooting at moving targets, with Israeli snipers occupying elevated positions around the camp. 

This was accompanied by bulldozers demolishing infrastructure, homes, shops, and even parts of Al-Salam Mosque. 

The water network and power grid in the camp were severely damaged, leaving residents without electricity or internet access.  

The Israeli military confirmed a large-scale operation in Tulkarm, claiming to have killed one Palestinian, detained two others, and seized weapons. 

Similar raids were conducted in Nablus and Ramallah, targeting what Israeli forces described as “wanted” Palestinians.  

WAFA reported, citing local sources, that these raids sparked violent confrontations, with explosions and heavy gunfire reverberating through the streets of Tulkarm city and its surroundings.  

The violence in Tulkarm comes amid heightened tensions following the war on Gaza that began on October 7, 2023. 

Israeli raids in the West Bank have escalated in frequency and intensity, with at least 825 Palestinians killed and over 6,500 injured by Israeli forces since the start of the conflict. 

(PC, WAFA)

