Failed Infiltration and New Israeli Casualties – Hezbollah Escalates Attacks, Hits Nahariya

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hezbollah said it launched a simultaneous air attack on the Israeli Ya’ara military barracks and the Snat Jeen base through swarms of attack drones.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah announced in a statement that it had carried out a simultaneous air attack targeting the Israeli barracks Ya’ara and the base Snat Jeen, on Monday morning, explaining that the attack was carried out through swarms of attack drones.

The attack targeted the positions belonging to the Israeli army, causing a number of deaths and injuries, the group said.

According to Hezbollah, the Ya’ara barracks are the headquarters of the 300th Western Brigade in the Israeli army, adding that the Snat Jeen base is a logistical base belonging to the Northern Command.

Hezbollah confirmed that this targeting came in response to the attack and assassination carried out by the Israeli occupation in the Cadmus area near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre.

Hezbollah also targeted the Israeli Zarit barracks with rockets and artillery shells, destroying part of it and setting it on fire, Al-Mayadeen news channel reported.

The group reportedly carried out this operation in response to Israeli attacks on southern villages, especially in the town of Batoulé.

In another operation, Hezbollah said that it targeted the site of Bayad Blida with a Burkan missile, hitting it directly.

Hezbollah stressed that these operations came in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their resistance.

Al-Mayadeen correspondent confirmed that attack drones had targeted new Israeli military sites in the western Galilee.

For its part, the Israeli army acknowledged the death of an army sergeant as a result of the Hezbollah attack on Ya’ara.

In addition to the killed soldier, six others were injured, one seriously, when a number of attack drones exploded in a non-border settlement in the western Galilee.

The Israeli media described the attack on Ya’ara as a ‘difficult security event’.

‘Difficult Events’

While an Israeli media outlet reported on the Ya’ara attack, they confirmed that other ‘difficult events’ had taken place, but would be reported later, appeared due to the sensitive nature of the operations.

Avi Ashkenazi, a military correspondent for the Israeli newspaper Maariv, described Hezbollah’s targeting of the Nahariya area, which is far from the border areas, as ‘unusual.’

Israeli media reported that at least three injuries, one of them in critical condition, were transferred to the Nahariya Medical Center, following the explosion of a number of drones.

The latest operations by Hezbollah began at dawn today, when fighters confronted a group of Israeli soldiers as they tried to infiltrate the Hadab Aita forest in South Lebanon, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Hezbollah targeted the group with rockets and artillery shells, forcing it to retreat, the group said.

Border War

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all-out war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army is imminent.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle)