MAB Condemns Entry of Far-right Israeli Parliamentarian to UK

Leader of the far-right Religious Zionist party MK Bezalel Smotrich. (Photo: Atbannett, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) has issued a statement on Thursday condemning the entry into the UK of notorious far-right Israeli parliamentarian, Bezalel Smotrich, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionist Party, has openly called for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and claims that David Ben Gurion did not “finish the job” of clearing out the territory of its indigenous populations – the Palestinians.

MAB welcomed a tweet from the Board of British Deputies of British Jews who have distanced themselves from the controversial hate preacher.

MAB said it viewed Smotrich’s presence in the UK as a threat to community harmony and public safety and called on the British government to immediately expel him from the country.

