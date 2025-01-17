By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar recognizes Israel’s inability to fulfill its war objectives, emphasizing the significant responsibility of the Israeli far-right government.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar confessed on Friday that Israel has not reached its war objectives, despite what he characterized as strong strikes against Hamas.

During an interview on Israeli Channel 12, Sa’ar remarked, “For months, we have not been able to bring back a single hostage alive. Our responsibility is heavy as a government.”

Israel’s declared goals in its military campaign against Gaza included the destruction of Hamas, the return of captives, and ensuring that the Gaza Strip would no longer pose a future threat. These aims later expanded to include the return of residents and settlers to northern Israel and the enhancement of security in the West Bank.

Earlier in the day, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the security cabinet had approved a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, recommending it for final government approval.

The Israeli military estimates that around 94 captives are still in Gaza, with 34 believed to have perished in the conflict. Hamas has consistently confirmed the deaths or injuries of Israeli prisoners due to Israeli airstrikes. The Israeli army has also reported “accidental deaths” of captives during its military operations.

(The Palestine Chronicle)