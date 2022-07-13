Israeli Forces Injure Palestinian Worker near Apartheid Wall

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday shot and wounded a Palestinian worker near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The worker, according to WAFA, was trying to cross the Israeli apartheid wall close to the village of Aneen, to reach his workplace inside Israel.

Media coverage: Israeli occupation forces chased dozens of Palestinian workers near the Separation Wall to the west of the city of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/qcSSju3hvj — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 11, 2022

Palestinian security sources told WAFA that the worker was injured in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hundreds of Palestinians attempt daily to reach their workplaces in Israel by going through the segregation wall surrounding the West Bank and are often chased and shot by soldiers stationed at the barrier. Several workers were also killed throughout the years.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)