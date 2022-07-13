Israeli Forces Injure Palestinian Worker near Apartheid Wall

July 13, 2022 Blog, News
Palestinian workers try to cross Israeli apartheid wall. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday shot and wounded a Palestinian worker near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The worker, according to WAFA, was trying to cross the Israeli apartheid wall close to the village of Aneen, to reach his workplace inside Israel.

Palestinian security sources told WAFA that the worker was injured in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hundreds of Palestinians attempt daily to reach their workplaces in Israel by going through the segregation wall surrounding the West Bank and are often chased and shot by soldiers stationed at the barrier. Several workers were also killed throughout the years.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*