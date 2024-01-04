Israeli Invasion of Tulkarm Continues for Second Day in a Row – VIDEOS

Israeli occupation forces continued to storm several neighborhoods and suburbs of the city of Tulkarm and its two refugee camps in the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the occupation forces raided a residential building in the southern neighborhood of the city, and searched residential homes there. Palestinian residents were detained and subjected to interrogation, while Israeli snipers were deployed on the roofs.

The occupation army also raided a number of other homes in the area, as well as in the two suburbs of Dhanaba, east of the city, and Shweika, to its north.

Israeli bulldozers destroy infrastructure in Tulkarm as the military raid continues for the second day in a row. pic.twitter.com/OkhfYwzsLs — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Israeli bulldozers continued to destroy streets and alleys of the Tulkarm refugee camp in several areas, namely in the Al-Muqata’a neighborhood, the Abu Al-Foul neighborhood, the Hanoun square, and the Balawneh neighborhood.

The bulldozers also caused damage to infrastructure and water lines and destroyed storefronts, commercial establishments, and some homes.

According to WAFA, Israeli occupation soldiers are also randomly firing heavy bullets on a regular basis.

The occupation forces also continued their aggression against the Nur Shams refugee camp.

The Israeli military campaign in the Nur Shams refugee camp continues for the second day in a row. pic.twitter.com/68XpS6RtoH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 4, 2024

Israeli soldiers reportedly stormed the camp’s homes in all its neighborhoods, vandalizing their contents, and detaining its owners.

Meanwhile, large numbers of soldiers were deployed in the neighborhoods of Al-Manshiya, Al-Damj, and Al-Nasr.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

(PC, WAFA)