Scores of Palestinians Killed as Israel Continues to Bomb Hospitals, Homes in Gaza

January 4, 2024 Blog, News
Israeli relentless bombardments in the Gaza Strip continue. (Photo: Palestinian Press Agency, via Social Media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Scores of Palestinian civilians, including children and women, have been killed and injured, in the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.

14 Palestinian civilians, including children and women, were killed, and others were injured, when the occupation bombed a house for the Salah family, housing displaced people, west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The number of dead after the occupation aircraft bombed agricultural land housing displaced people west of Khan Yunis rose to six.

Israeli aircraft and artillery bombed residential buildings in Al-Maghazi camp and Al-Masdar village in the central Gaza Strip, killing dozens and wounding others. There are still missing people under the rubble.

The Al-Zawaida area in the central Gaza Strip also witnessed violent artillery and air strikes.

The Israeli occupation also bombed the vicinity of the Nasser Medical Complex and the vicinity of the Al-Amal Hospital affiliated with the Red Crescent Medical Center in Khan Yunis, as part of the ongoing targeting of medical complexes.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health,  22,313 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,296 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. 

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)

