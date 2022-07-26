Israeli Justice Minister in Morocco to Sign Legal Cooperation Memorandum

Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar started an official visit to Morocco on Monday, during which he is set to sign a memorandum of legal cooperation with Rabat, Anadolu news agency reported.

Sa’ar wrote on Facebook that he is traveling to Rabat to meet political and security officials and heads of the Jewish communities.

وزير العدل جدعون ساعر @gidonsaar في طريقه الى #الرباط للقيام بزيارة رسمية إلى #المغرب وذلك بمعية زوجته @geula_even وتأتي الزيارة تلبية لدعوة نظيره، وزير العدل المغربي، عبد اللطيف وهبي. وسيوقع الوزيران على مذكرة تفاهم مشتركة للبلدين في المجال القانوني 🇮🇱🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/DF5jByhFLv — שמעון ארן شمعون آران (@simonarann) July 25, 2022

Israeli Ambassador to Morocco David Govrin tweeted: “We welcome Mr. Sa’ar, on his first official visit to Morocco, at the invitation of his Moroccan counterpart, Mr. Abdellatif Wehbe.”

“The two parties are expected to sign a joint declaration for legal cooperation between the two countries to modernize and digitize legal systems.”

Govrin also announced another upcoming visit, by Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Freij, who will “meet with several Moroccan ministers.”

Aviv Kohavi, chief of general staff of the Israeli army, visited Morocco last week and discussed joint projects in the field of defense industries.

🇮🇱 Israel’s Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar is flying to 🇲🇦 Morocco on Monday for a diplomatic visit at the invitation of his counterpart, Abdel-Allatif Wehbi.

.#Morocco pic.twitter.com/J0WEcHMMm5 — Morocco Timeline (@MoroccoTimeline) July 25, 2022

At the end of November 2021, Israel and Morocco signed a security memorandum of understanding during the first visit of Defense Minister Benny Gantz to Rabat, with the aim of putting in place intelligence cooperation, security procurement and joint training.

