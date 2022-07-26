Israeli Justice Minister in Morocco to Sign Legal Cooperation Memorandum

July 26, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Leader of the New Hope party, Gideon Sa'ar. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar started an official visit to Morocco on Monday, during which he is set to sign a memorandum of legal cooperation with Rabat, Anadolu news agency reported.

Sa’ar wrote on Facebook that he is traveling to Rabat to meet political and security officials and heads of the Jewish communities.

Israeli Ambassador to Morocco David Govrin tweeted: “We welcome Mr. Sa’ar, on his first official visit to Morocco, at the invitation of his Moroccan counterpart, Mr. Abdellatif Wehbe.”

“The two parties are expected to sign a joint declaration for legal cooperation between the two countries to modernize and digitize legal systems.”

Govrin also announced another upcoming visit, by Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Freij, who will “meet with several Moroccan ministers.”

Aviv Kohavi, chief of general staff of the Israeli army, visited Morocco last week and discussed joint projects in the field of defense industries.

At the end of November 2021, Israel and Morocco signed a security memorandum of understanding during the first visit of Defense Minister Benny Gantz to Rabat, with the aim of putting in place intelligence cooperation, security procurement and joint training.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*