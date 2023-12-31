Over 130 Palestinians Killed in Relentless Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza

Israeli forces are carrying out a series of relentless airstrikes in central Gaza, which claimed the lives of over 130 Palestinians on Sunday morning.

Over 130 Palestinians were killed in a series of devastating Israeli airstrikes, targeting various areas across the northern and central Gaza Strip on Sunday morning, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The strikes, which mainly focused on the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in central Gaza City, claimed the lives of 48 Palestinians and caused numerous injuries.

More airstrikes were carried out in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa University in Gaza City, resulting in the killing of at least 20 civilians.

AL-JAZEERA: Al Jazeera's correspondent said that Israeli artillery shelling targeted various locations in the Shejaiya neighborhood and the eastern outskirts of Gaza City. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/xvyg3dk7rA pic.twitter.com/qKxGSyHjHY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 31, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that, in the last 24 hours, 64 Palestinians were killed in central Gaza alone, with 186 others sustaining injuries.

Israeli warplanes and artillery also targeted various locations in northern and central Gaza.

WAFA cited reports from local sources as confirming that the Israeli military carried out a fire belt targeting agricultural land belonging to the Abu Muzayid family in the town of Al-Zawaida in central Gaza.

In the al-Maghazi refugee camp, Israeli warplanes targeted the Grand Mosque, the surroundings of Abu Rakan Diwan family council, and multiple residences belonging to the families of Al-Shanti, Abdeljawad, Abu Batnin, Shukri, Taha, and El-Arouki.

AL-JAZEERA: 48 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of Al-Aqsa University in Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/xvyg3dk7rA pic.twitter.com/rKarbCrzvL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 31, 2023

Meanwhile, relentless airstrikes resulted in the tragic murder of paramedic Adham Al-Ghoul, who was targeted by Israeli occupation forces while carrying out his humanitarian duties in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Furthermore, occupation forces launched stun grenades near the Khawla school, where thousands of displaced individuals sought refuge. Simultaneously, artillery bombardment targeted the home of the Abu Khasewan family east of Deir Al-Balah.

Meanwhile, six Palestinians were reported killed and over 40 remain missing under the rubble of the Isleem family home, which was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City.

A Palestinian youth was also killed when Israeli naval vessels fired heavy machine guns at Palestinians on the beach in Rafah, south of the Strip.

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and others injured in the early hours of Sunday amid a non-stop barrage of Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling across the Gaza Strip.https://t.co/l8ytZxhTxX pic.twitter.com/zj0027OJ7J — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 31, 2023

In the town of Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, four Palestinians were reported killed due to Israeli shelling over the past few hours.

Rescue teams managed to retrieve the bodies of eight Palestinians from various areas in Khan Yunis, according to medical sources.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,822 Palestinians have been killed, and 56,451 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)