China Steps up Food Assistance to Palestinians in Besieged Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) received a contribution of $1 million from the Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) towards supporting food assistance in Gaza.

This generous contribution will provide much-needed assistance to the Agency’s 2021 UNRWA Emergency Appeal for the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt).

We are extremely grateful for the renewed generous contribution of US$ 1 million from the Government of China to provide vital and life-saving food assistance to over one million Palestine refugees in Gaza.https://t.co/Z88myxpEl0 pic.twitter.com/vhtuuosQky — UNRWA (@UNRWA) July 12, 2021

In Gaza, around 70 percent of the population are vulnerable refugees, who are highly reliant on UNRWA provision of a critical humanitarian lifeline, said a UNRWA press release.

The continued blockade, the persisting challenges of Covid-19, and the latest round of escalation of hostilities in May have further undermined the food security of the majority of the Palestine refugee households, eroded their coping mechanisms, and aggravated their living conditions.

This timely contribution allows UNRWA to provide emergency food sufficient for one quarter to approximately 50,000 food-insecure Palestine refugees.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)