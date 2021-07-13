Khalida Jarrar to Remain Prisoner despite Daughter’s Death

Palestinian prisoner Khalida Jarrar (R) with her daughter Suha. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli authorities have refused to release detained Palestinian political activist Khalida Jarrar to attend her daughter’s funeral.

The Palestinian Commission for Prisoners Affairs Major General Qadri Abu Bakr contacted the International Committee of the Red Cross and demanded to exercise all possible pressures to release the leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) Khalida Jarrar to attend her daughter’s funeral, who died of a cardiac arrest the day before.

Dozens of Palestinian protesters gathered on Monday evening in front of Ofer Prison demanding the release of Khalida so that she could bid her daughter farewell.

The PFLP confirmed that it had launched a local and international campaign to pressure the Israeli prison administration to release Khalida. Another campaign was also launched on social media.

Jarrar was arrested at her home in Ramallah on October 31, 2019, and was sentenced to two years in prison for “inciting violence” and belonging to a “banned organization”, with reference to the PFLP. She is slated to be released from prison in September.

