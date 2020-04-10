Israeli Military Seals off Palestinian Town near Hebron

Israeli forces today sealed off the main entrance to Bani Naim town, east of the Palestinian city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli forces closed the metal gate installed at the entrance of the town, preventing passage in both directions and forcing passengers to take longer routes to reach their destinations.

Israeli severely restricts Palestinians’ freedom of movement through a complex combination of approximately 100 fixed checkpoints, flying checkpoints, settler-only roads, and various other physical obstructions.

Closures besides to other measures, taken under the guise of security, are intended to entrench Israel’s 51-year-old military occupation of the West Bank and its settler-colonial project which it enforces with routine and frequently deadly violence against Palestinians.

“The degree of control is so suffocating that every aspect of Palestinian life – freedom of movement, education, access to clean water, and so on – is controlled by a complex system of Israeli military ordinances that have no regard whatsoever for the well-being of the beleaguered communities,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud in a recent article.

“This is a reflection of the sinister nature of Israeli colonialism and military occupation, where occupied Palestinians lose their land, their water, their freedom of movement and eventually, even the most basic medical care,” Baroud added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)