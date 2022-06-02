Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds He Sustained during Latest Israeli War on Gaza

June 2, 2022
Yaser al-Masry, 41, succumbed to the wounds he sustained during the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip in May 2021. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian succumbed on Wednesday to the wounds he sustained during the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip in May 2021, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to medical sources in Gaza, Yaser al-Masry, 41, from the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, succumbed to his wounds as he was getting treatment in Egypt.

The Palestinian Embassy in Cairo said that al-Masry’s body will be transferred from Egypt to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

