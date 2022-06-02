Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds He Sustained during Latest Israeli War on Gaza

A Palestinian succumbed on Wednesday to the wounds he sustained during the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip in May 2021, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to medical sources in Gaza, Yaser al-Masry, 41, from the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, succumbed to his wounds as he was getting treatment in Egypt.

In less than 24 hours, four #Palestinians were killed by Israel; journalist Ghofran Warasnah from Hebron, Bilal Kabaha from Jenin and Ayman Mheisen from Bethlehem, and Yaser al-Masry, from Gaza.#FreePalestine #Zionist #جنين #IsraeliTerrorism #فلسطين pic.twitter.com/UpDP7L2Qhm — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) June 2, 2022

The Palestinian Embassy in Cairo said that al-Masry’s body will be transferred from Egypt to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)