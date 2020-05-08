Israeli Navy Injures Elderly Palestinian Fisherman in the Head

May 8, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian fisherman Majed Bakr, 60, was injured in the head by an Israeli rubber coated bullet. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli navy attacked Palestinian fishermen offshore Gaza city on Friday morning, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli navy opened fire towards fishing boats sailing offshore al-Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza city, injuring a 60-year-old fisherman, Majed Bakr, with a rubber-coated steel bullet in the head.

Bakr was rushed to al-Shifaa Hospital for treatment, where medics described his injury as moderate.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem recently concluded that Israel’s Gaza closure and “harassment of fishermen” have been “destroying Gaza’s fishing sector,” with 95% of fishermen living below the poverty line.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people. 

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.