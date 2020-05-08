Israeli Navy Injures Elderly Palestinian Fisherman in the Head

Israeli navy attacked Palestinian fishermen offshore Gaza city on Friday morning, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli navy opened fire towards fishing boats sailing offshore al-Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza city, injuring a 60-year-old fisherman, Majed Bakr, with a rubber-coated steel bullet in the head.

Bakr was rushed to al-Shifaa Hospital for treatment, where medics described his injury as moderate.

Israeli gunboats opened fire at fishing boats in the west of Sudaniyyeh before surrounding a boat and wounding the fisherman on it.https://t.co/mndCtw8z6Z — Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) May 8, 2020

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem recently concluded that Israel’s Gaza closure and “harassment of fishermen” have been “destroying Gaza’s fishing sector,” with 95% of fishermen living below the poverty line.

2 fishermen was injured by rubber bullets in the Gaza Sea after trapping a boat group of fishermen since this morning.#Group4Palestine pic.twitter.com/COPKEE1udp — Marwa (@MarwaLahouimel) May 8, 2020

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)