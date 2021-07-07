WATCH: Israeli Forces Demolish Structures in Jordan Valley

Israeli bulldozers today demolished Palestinian structures in Khirbet Humsa al-Fawqa village, southeast of Tubas city, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Mu‘taz Besharat, who monitors Israeli colonial settlement activities in Tubas, said that Israeli soldiers escorted bulldozers and trucks into the northern Jordan Valley village, where the heavy machinery tore down structures before the structure contents and components were seized.

Israeli occupiers demolish Palestinian animal pens, tents & shelters from the desert heat in Khirbet Humsah, north of the Jordan Valley pic.twitter.com/5NXu0fT0uB — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) July 7, 2021

Israeli occupation forces also forced the Palestinian residents of the community to get into trucks to be transferred to another area, where the army took the resident’s furniture and goods in what was clearly a forced eviction and ethnic cleansing of the community.

Under international law, driving residents of an occupied territory from their homes is considered forcible transfer of protected persons, which constitutes a war crime. But residents of Palestinian communities in the Jordan Valley are no strangers to such disruptive Israeli policies.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)