Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishermen Offshore Gaza

The Israeli navy Thursday morning targeted Palestinian fishermen offshore the As-Sudaniya area, near Gaza city, and injured one, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Palestinian fishermen were sailing within six nautical miles when Israeli naval boats opened gunfire toward them, injuring one in his foot and forcing the others to flee for safety.

Two Palestinians, including one fisherman, were wounded by Israeli army fire in two separate incidents in the Gaza Strip https://t.co/48jIYEaxJZ pic.twitter.com/ru4saqrIGM — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) September 2, 2021

The casualty was rushed to a hospital, where medics described his injury as moderate.

Fourteen years following the Israeli “disengagement” from Gaza, Israel has not actually disengaged from Gaza; it still maintains control of its land borders, access to the sea, and airspace.

A video from #Gaza that talks about the suffering of fishermen from the continuous Israeli harassment of them.@AlMonitor. https://t.co/XH3oF3Gm0m — Ruwaida Amer (@ruwaidaamer8) September 2, 2021

Gaza’s 2-million population remains under occupation and a strict siege, which has destroyed the local economy, strangled Palestinian livelihoods, plunged them into unprecedented rates of unemployment and poverty, and cut them off from the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories and the wider world.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)