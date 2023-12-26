Two Palestinians, Including Minor, Killed by Israeli Army near Hebron

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Palestinians were killed on Tuesday following an Israeli military raid in the Fawar refugee camp, south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a statement that Ahmad Yousef Yaghi, 17, and Ibrahim Majed al-Titi, 31, were killed by Israeli army gunfire.

BREAKING | Two Palestinians were killed during the Israeli military invasion of the Al-Fawwar camp in Al-Khalil (Hebron). pic.twitter.com/gbGY17kMH9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2023

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli occupation soldiers raided the camp and started shooting in all directions while firing sound grenades.

Confrontations erupted between the invading Israeli forces and young Palestinian residents of the camp.

Four Palestinians were injured, and two of them were later pronounced dead.

The moment an explosive device targeted Israeli occupation forces in the Al Fawwar camp, in Al-Khalil (Hebron). Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli soldiers. pic.twitter.com/TIVms9TkLh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2023

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

(PC, WAFA)