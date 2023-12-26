Two Palestinians, Including Minor, Killed by Israeli Army near Hebron

December 26, 2023 Blog, News
Ahmad Yousef Yaghi, 17, and Ibrahim Majed al-Titi, 31, were killed by Israeli army gunfire near Hebron. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Two Palestinians were killed on Tuesday following an Israeli military raid in the  Fawar refugee camp, south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a statement that Ahmad Yousef Yaghi, 17, and Ibrahim Majed al-Titi, 31, were killed by Israeli army gunfire.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli occupation soldiers raided the camp and started shooting in all directions while firing sound grenades.

Confrontations erupted between the invading Israeli forces and young Palestinian residents of the camp.

Four Palestinians were injured, and two of them were later pronounced dead. 

 In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

(PC, WAFA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*