Israeli Court Postpones Expulsion of Palestinian Family from Silwan

The Israeli High Court delayed on Wednesday a decision to expel a Palestinian family from its home in the occupied Jerusalem’s neighborhood of Silwan, Safa news agency reported.

The court, according to Safa, said it was awaiting a reply from the Custodian of Absentee Property on why he had declared the house as an absentee property without checking the heirs of the previous owner.

Pro-Palestine activists took part in a protest outside the Israeli supreme court in London against Israel's expulsion of indigenous Palestinian families in the neighborhood of Silwan in occupied Jerusalem.#SaveSilwan pic.twitter.com/FFBm2tfDgj — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) June 29, 2022

Lawyer Mohammad Dahla told Safa that the house was originally owned by the late Musa Samreen, who had granted unconditional permission for Mohammad Samreen and his wife to live in it.

The lawyer said that he had explained this in the appeal filed to the court prior, noting that the court accepted the appeal and decided to wait for the reply from the Custodian of Absentee Property.

He added that the court asked the Custodian of Absentee Property to clarify the reason why it had decided that the house is an absentee property while the resident, who might have a will from the late owner, is living in the house.

Israeli occupation forces take down a Palestinian flag raised in the streets of occupied Jerusalem’s town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque. pic.twitter.com/fIzLKQBjWI — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 28, 2022

Israeli District Court has previously decided to expel the Palestinian family from the house in favor of settlement groups and the El-Ad Settlement Fund.

The Absentees’ Property Law was the main legal instrument used by Israel to take possession of the land belonging to the internal and external Palestinian refugees, and Muslim Waqf properties across the state.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)