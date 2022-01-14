Palestinian Prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash Contracts Covid after Ending Hunger Strike

Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement released by the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS) on Thursday.

PPS said in the statement that the Israeli Assaf Harofeh Hospital – where the Palestinian prisoner remains for medical follow-ups before his upcoming release on February 26 – announced that Abu Hawwash contracted the Coronavirus, and he was transferred to the specialized care unit.

The PPS said that Israeli Assaf Harofeh Hospital, where Abu Hawash is hospitalized to recover, told Hisham's wife that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and ordered her to leave the hospital.#SaveHishamhttps://t.co/yZjgQeJrWX — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 14, 2022

PPS held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for the life of the Palestinian prisoner, who needs special care, especially due to his health conditions.

The family accused the hospital administration of failing to provide the necessary medical care to Abu Hawwash, who went on an open hunger strike that lasted for 141 days.

Abu Hawwash contracted the highly contagious virus after being placed in a room with a number of patients without being isolated, despite his difficult health condition.

The family called for urgent international intervention in order to transfer Hisham to a West Bank hospital to provide him with appropriate treatment.

The number of Palestinian prisoners who have contracted the virus in Israeli custody since April 2020 reached 410.

(The Palestine Chronicle