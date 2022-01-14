Jewish Settlers, Accompanied by Israeli Soldiers, Attack Palestine TV Crew

January 14, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli occupation forces often commit violations against Palestinian journalists. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Jewish settlers attacked the Palestine TV crew on Friday morning while they were returning from a filming assignment in the Jordan Valley, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to a WAFA correspondent, the crew, composed of three members, were stopped and forced out of their vehicle near the village of Bittin, east of Ramallah.

The settlers proceeded to harass and attack the Palestine TV members until they were bruised, and were protected by Israeli occupation officers nearby, who did nothing to stop the brutality.

Palestine TV says that the Israeli authorities often harass its staff, arresting and questioning them.

 

Settler violence has become part of daily life for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Observers believe that the settlers are officially, albeit under the radar, encouraged and funded to carry out such attacks.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

