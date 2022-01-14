Jewish Settlers, Accompanied by Israeli Soldiers, Attack Palestine TV Crew

Jewish settlers attacked the Palestine TV crew on Friday morning while they were returning from a filming assignment in the Jordan Valley, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to a WAFA correspondent, the crew, composed of three members, were stopped and forced out of their vehicle near the village of Bittin, east of Ramallah.

Palestine TV crew attacked, bruised by Israeli settlers on a West Bank roadhttps://t.co/fmk2gnAfyJ pic.twitter.com/fK5zkUjikZ — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) January 13, 2022

The settlers proceeded to harass and attack the Palestine TV members until they were bruised, and were protected by Israeli occupation officers nearby, who did nothing to stop the brutality.

Palestine TV says that the Israeli authorities often harass its staff, arresting and questioning them.

Jewish settlers, accompanied by Israeli soldiers, attacked Palestinian protesters and journalists in the occupied West Bank, today. Several were reported injured. pic.twitter.com/bnYNblQl0f — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) January 9, 2022

Settler violence has become part of daily life for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Observers believe that the settlers are officially, albeit under the radar, encouraged and funded to carry out such attacks.

