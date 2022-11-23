Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Child in Nablus (VIDEO)

Ahmed Shehada, 16, was killed by Israeli forces in Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian child was killed Wednesday overnight by Israeli gunfire, during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

The Ministry said in a brief statement that Ahmed Shehada, 16, was killed after Israeli forces shot him with a live bullet in the heart.

The medical sources added that four other Palestinians were injured, one of them critically with a bullet in the abdomen. One was hit with a sound bomb in the head, while others suffered from suffocation due to inhaling toxic gas fired at them by the Israeli soldiers.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, large units of Israeli forces, accompanied by a military bulldozer, raided the eastern area of Nablus in order to provide protection for the illegal Jewish settlers.

During the raid, Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, sound, toxic and tear gas bombs toward Palestinian civilians and their homes, killing one child, and injuring four others.

The Israeli forces also targeted a Red Crescent vehicle with live bullets.

With the Israeli killing of Shehada, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces rises to 200, including 57 minors, according to official data provided by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

