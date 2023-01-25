Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Minor in Shuafat Refugee Camp

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager on Wednesday, during a military raid in the Shuafat refugee camp, near Jerusalem, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Official Palestinian sources confirmed that 17-year-old Salah Mohammad Ali died of the critical wounds he sustained after being shot by the Israeli army in the chest with a live round.

The sources added that Israeli forces withheld Ali’s body after moving him to the Hadassah hospital.

Palestinian residents of the camp declared a three-day general strike following Ali’s death.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)