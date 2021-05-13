Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian near Nablus

Israeli forces Thursday overnight killed a Palestinian near the village of Madama, south of Nablus city, according to the Health Ministry.

The ministry confirmed that Israeli forces gunned down Mohammad Najjar, 36, near the village.

The Israeli military said that the slain Palestinian purportedly drove his vehicle to a military roadblock and opened fire towards the soldiers, injuring two before being gunned down.

Palestinian medics were prevented from providing treatment to Najjar, who was in a serious condition. Najjar’s body is still withheld by the military.

Israeli soldiers stormed the family house of Najjar in Nablus city, where they interrogated his family member.

During the ensuing confrontations, the soldiers opened fire towards local youngsters who protested the raid. No injuries were reported though.

There was no official Palestinian information on the incident, and circumstances surrounding it remain unclear and largely based on the Israeli version of events.

Many Palestinians were injured or killed in similar incidents under the pretext of alleged stabbing attempts.

Israeli has been criticized for its reflexive use of lethal force and “extrajudicial killings” when Palestinian alleged attackers no longer pose an immediate threat. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that circumstances surrounding such killings over the past months remain disputed.

