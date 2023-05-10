Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians near Jenin

The Israeli army shot and killed two Palestinian youths identified as Ahmad Jamal Assaf, 19, and Warani Walid Qatanat, 24, during an assault on the northern West Bank town of Qabatia, south of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Eyewitnesses said that a large Israeli army force raided the town, broke into several homes in the western neighborhood, and searched and ransacked them.

During the assault, Israeli soldiers opened fire at a car killing two and wounding a third who was in very critical condition at a Jenin hospital with bullet wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Since January, the Israeli army has killed 107 Palestinians in the West Bank and another 16 in the Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC)