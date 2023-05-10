Spain Urges Israel to Respect International Humanitarian Law

The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concerns about the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday and called on Israel to respect international humanitarian law, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Ministry said in a statement that “call for restraint in order to avoid a new escalation of violence.”

“Spain is consternated by the escalation of violence in Gaza,” the statement said.

“The Government reiterates its condemnation of terrorism, as well as of the reprisals that have caused civilian victims, and recalls Israel’s obligation to respect international humanitarian law.”

“Spain reiterates its call for restraint in order to avoid a new escalation of violence and urges the parties to reopen the negotiating framework initiated in the Aqaba/Sharm El Sheikh process to prevent a new escalation of violence and to give a political perspective to the two-State solution, the only possible response to the legitimate national aspirations of Palestinians and Israelis,” the statement concluded.

On Wednesday morning, the Israeli army launched new airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, killing at least two Palestinians.

At least seventeen Palestinians have been killed and many others wounded as a result of a massive Israeli military attack starting early on Tuesday.

(PC, WAFA)