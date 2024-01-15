Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Young Palestinians near Hebron

Israeli occupation forces killed two young Palestinians, including a girl, on Monday during a military raid in the town of Dura, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Mohammed Hasan Abu Sabaa, 22, succumbed to critical wounds he sustained after being shot in the heart by Israeli occupation forces.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted Muhammad Rabi, the director of Dura Governmental Hospital, as saying that Ahed Mahmoud Mohammed, 23, was also critically injured by live fire in the head and succumbed to her wounds shortly after reaching the hospital.

Israeli raid on Dura in Hebron resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians. Israeli soldiers assaulted residences, shooting indiscriminately and injuring dozens. pic.twitter.com/o2QUEADPzs — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 15, 2024

Ten other people were transported to the Dura Hospital after being shot and wounded, including some seriously, by Israeli army gunfire.

WAFA photographer Mashhour al-Wahwah, who was covering the confrontations, was also injured by the army’s rubber-coated steel bullets.

According to WAFA correspondent, Israeli forces stormed the town with their military vehicles, leading to confrontations with residents.

Israeli troops reportedly attacked Palestinians with live and rubber-coated metal bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas, causing several injuries with live bullets and dozens of suffocation cases due to tear gas inhalation.

Additionally, Israeli forces detained the owner of a shop in the area.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

(WAFA, PC)