Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinian Teens near Al-Bireh

Two Palestinian teenagers were killed by Israeli occupation forces on Sunday night at the northern entrance to the city of Al-Bireh, near Ramallah.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a statement that Suleiman Muhammad Kana’an, 17, and Khaled Amer Hmaidat, 16, had been killed by Israeli army gunfire.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Kana’an was a senior high school student from the town of Hizma, northeast of Jerusalem. He arrived dead at the Istishari Arab Hospital in Ramallah on Sunday night, as a result of a direct gunshot wound that penetrated his heart.

The Israeli occupation forces prevent medical teams from reaching a young man who was shot near the city of Al-Bireh, Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/Uqu2wf6ZWn — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 14, 2024

Hmaidat was a student in the eleventh grade from Ramallah’s al-Jalazone refugee camp. He was also killed by the Israeli army’s bullets.

Hmaidat’s body was kept in the custody of the Israeli army.

The killing of the two teenagers brings the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army on Sunday to five.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

(PC, WAFA)