One Israeli Killed, 17 Injured in Car-Ramming, Stabbing Operation near Tel Aviv

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli settler was killed and at least 17 were injured in a ramming and stabbing operation carried out in the settlement of Ra’anana, near Tel Aviv.

According to Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency and medical service provider, three sustained serious injuries.

The Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot quoted Eli Bin, the director-general of Magen David Adom, as saying that there were incidents over a span of three to four hours in various locations in the settlement.

The wounded were reportedly taken to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva and the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

BREAKING: ⚡ 🇮🇱 Chaos in the north of Tel Aviv, 19 hit by car ramming and multiple stabbings Following yesterday's Hezbollah infiltration in the north, chaos has unfolded in Ra'anana, north of Tel Aviv: 19 people hit in at least 3 separate car ramming incidents, along with… pic.twitter.com/hsL1dIjRyv — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) January 15, 2024

Israeli media reported that a 44-year-old Palestinian worker, Mahmoud Zidat, was arrested by the Israeli police, along with his 25-year-old nephew Ahmed Zidat.

According to media reports, Zidat carried out a stabbing, then took over a car and carried out three ramming operations in different locations.

The Israeli police said in a statement that what occurred in Ra’anana was a “very exceptional incident” and that it was still examining the circumstances.

(The Palestine Chronicle)