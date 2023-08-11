Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man in Tulkarm (VIDEO)

A Palestinian was killed and four others were injured by Israeli army gunfire on Thursday night in an Israeli military raid of Tulkarm refugee camp, in the north of the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to medical sources, 23-year-old Mahmoud Jihad Jarad was killed after being fatally shot by a live Israeli shot in the chest.

#Palestinians take to the streets on Thursday night in #Tulkarm in protest of the brutal murder of 23-year-old Palestinian Mahmoud Jihad Jarad. Jarad was shot dead in the chest by Israeli occupation forces during a military raid into Tulkarm Refugee Camp. pic.twitter.com/QJ1K0RM8b8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 11, 2023

Four other Palestinians sustained injuries in the abdomen, pelvis, foot, and shoulder.

Jarad was first admitted to nearby Thabet Thabet Public Hospital in critical condition before he was pronounced dead, the medical sources added. The condition of one of the four injured was also described as critical.

At least 220 Palestinians have been murdered by the Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year.

(WAFA, PC)