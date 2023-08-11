Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man in Tulkarm (VIDEO)

August 11, 2023 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Mahmoud Jihad Jarad, 23, was killed by Israeli occupation forces in Tulkarm. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian was killed and four others were injured by Israeli army gunfire on Thursday night in an Israeli military raid of Tulkarm refugee camp, in the north of the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to medical sources, 23-year-old Mahmoud Jihad Jarad was killed after being fatally shot by a live Israeli shot in the chest.

Four other Palestinians sustained injuries in the abdomen, pelvis, foot, and shoulder.

Jarad was first admitted to nearby Thabet Thabet Public Hospital in critical condition before he was pronounced dead, the medical sources added. The condition of one of the four injured was also described as critical.

At least 220 Palestinians have been murdered by the Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year.

(WAFA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*