Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Worshipers at Damascus Gate, Injure Nine (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation police last night attacked hundreds of Palestinian worshipers as they were leaving the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound via Damascus Gate in the occupied capital Jerusalem, injured nine of them, and detained one, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli police officers were seen firing stun grenades and teargas canisters at the worshipers and chasing them in the Damascus Gate area, while also physically assaulting some of them during the attack. Nine worshipers reportedly sustained light injuries.

*Hundreds of Palestinian worshipers were attacked by Israeli occupation forces* as they left the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound through Damascus Gate in the occupied capital Jerusalem last night, *injuring nine and detaining one.* pic.twitter.com/Lh6l78WH0w — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) April 18, 2021

The Israeli police have been banning any gatherings at the Damascus Gate area since the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan five days ago, while at the same time allowing gatherings for Israeli settlers in other areas of the holy city.

#BREAKING 💥🇵🇸💔

Now.Daily life of Palestinians in 2nd day of holy Ramadan under occupation brutality.Occupation forces assaulting Palestinian youths in Damascus Gate area in Jerusalem,Palestine,after finishing Tarawih prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque#رمضان #فلسطين#Ramadan #Palestine pic.twitter.com/7MfHhCIWGy — Islam Essa🇵🇸#Gaza🙋‍♀️👑 (@IslamEssa_Gaza) April 14, 2021

The Damascus Gate area, which leads to the Old City of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, has been a scene of frequent clashes with the Israeli police since the beginning of Ramadan, due to the multiple restrictions enforced on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the Mosque by the Israeli occupation authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)