Israeli Occupation Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Farmers in Gaza

Israeli occupation forces on Saturday opened fire at Palestinians attending to their lands east of the city of Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A WAFA correspondent said the shooting forced the Palestinian farmers to leave their land and stop working to avoid being injured or killed.

Opening fire at Gaza farmers working in their lands near the border fence with Israel is an almost daily occurrence.

The Isreali army frequently carries out razing operations near the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel and deliberately targets farmers, fishermen and shepherds.

