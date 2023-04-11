Israeli Opposition Leader Lapid Slams Netanyahu’s Speech

The leader of the Israeli opposition, Yair Lapid, said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “lost control” in front of the nation, Anadolu News Agency reported.

This came in response to Netanyahu’s statements, in which he held the previous government – headed by Naftali Bennett and Lapid – responsible for the deterioration of the security situation in the country.

“While our enemies continue to take precious lives and the blood of our brothers and sisters spills onto the streets, the Prime Minister is losing control in front of the nation,” Lapid said.

Since the beginning of the year, 18 Israelis have been killed in individual attacks carried out by Palestinians, while the death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire has risen to 96 since the beginning of the year, in light of the escalation since the Netanyahu government assumed its duties.

Lapid stated that “instead of holding press conferences and blaming others for the problems caused by the most extremist and failed government in the country’s history, it is time for him (Netanyahu) and his ministers to stop crying and finally take responsibility.”

“Cancelling the hasty and scandalous dismissal of Defense Minister (Yaov) Gallant is the right step, and I congratulate him. Now stop complaining and get to work,” he said.

In his speech on Monday, Netanyahu took back his decision to fire Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, who was removed after his call to halt the government’s judicial overhaul plan which triggered mass protests.

(MEMO, PC)