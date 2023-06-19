Three Palestinians Killed, Many Wounded as Israel Carries Out Large-Scale Operation in Jenin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian medical sources reported that three Palestinians were killed and 31 others were wounded by Israeli occupation forces during their raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Monday morning.

The Ambush

Six Israeli soldiers were also injured in an ambush by the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli media, citing military sources, said that the Israeli soldiers were wounded in an ambush by Palestinian fighters in Jenin, some of whom were in serious condition.

For its part, the Resistance claims that the number is much higher, but Israel is hiding its casualties for political reasons.

Palestinian Resistance group of Saraya al-Quds, Jenin Battalion, respond to the Israeli occupation aggression on Monday, June 19. (Video: Saraya al-Quds) pic.twitter.com/02VO0Y6pl3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 19, 2023

Fighter Jets

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that Israeli fighter jets bombed targets in the Occupied West Bank for the first time since the Second Intifada 20 years ago.

An Israeli military helicopter is also reported to have bombed a target in the Jabriyat neighborhood of Jenin camp.

The Israeli army said that the aim of the military operation in Jenin was to arrest wanted Palestinians, a reference to Palestinian fighters who carry out resistance operations against the Israeli military or armed settlers.

Israeli fighter jets bombed targets in the Occupied West Bank for the first time since the Second Intifada 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/jQSeiGBM8N — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 19, 2023

Additionally, the official Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that Israeli soldiers were ‘lightly and moderately wounded’ when an armored vehicle carrying them was detonated during the withdrawal from a position in Jenin.

The Jenin Brigade of the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, said its members clashed with Israeli special forces discovered in the Jabriyat area of the Jenin refugee camp. It stated that it had detonated high-explosive devices for the first time.

Red Crescent Statement

On the other hand, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that the Israeli occupation forces are obstructing the arrival of ambulances to rescue the injured in Jenin, noting that an Israeli military vehicle deliberately rammed a Palestinian ambulance to prevent its arrival to rescue the injured.

Arrests

All of this came hours after the Israeli occupation forces arrested 5 Palestinians during a campaign of military raids that included several areas in the West Bank.

The occupation army said in a statement that its forces arrested three citizens from the town of Husan in the Bethlehem district, and arrested a citizen from the town of Huwwara, south of Nablus, in addition to a boy from the town of Araba, south of Jenin.

(The Palestine Chronicle)