Israel Cancels Agreement to Release Palestinian Prisoner after He Ends Hunger Strike

June 25, 2022
A rally in solidarity with Palestinian administrative prisoner Khalil Awawdeh. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

The Israeli occupation authority canceled on Thursday its agreement to release Palestinian detainee Khalil Awawdeh from administrative detention, following his 111 days of hunger strike, the Middle East Monitor reported.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS), Khalil’s administrative detention has been renewed for another four months and three days, despite reaching a verbal deal with Israeli authorities for his release, which prompted him to suspend his hunger strike.

Khalil, a father of four, was detained on December 27, 2021, and placed in administrative detention – a policy that allows Israeli authorities to detain Palestinians for a renewable period of six months without charge or trial.

The 40-year-old Palestinian prisoner is currently in Ramleh Prison in central Israel after suffering from difficulty in speaking and communicating, in addition to severe pain throughout his body, especially in his lower limbs and muscles.

Following a visit to Ramleh Prison last week, PPS attorney Jawad Boulos reported that, in addition to poor vision, Khalil was also vomiting blood and having difficulty breathing.

He was previously transferred to hospital but then returned to Ramleh Prison clinic, despite his health condition.

According to the PPS, there are around 4,700 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including around 600 held without charge or trial.

