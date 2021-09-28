US Conservatives Condemn ‘Stop Antisemitism’ for Calling GOP Congressman ‘Jew Hater’

American conservatives condemned the ‘Stop Antisemitism’ organization after it branded libertarian Congressman Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) a “Jew hater” for voting against more US funding for Israel’s Iron Dome, RT and other media reported.

How is THIS not foreign interference in our elections? pic.twitter.com/O5LSToIBUO — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 27, 2021

Stop Antisemitism, which was launched in 2018, has listed many Americans as its “Antisemite of the week,” including pop star Dua Lipa, Daily Show host Trevor Noah, MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan, and even Human Rights Watch executive director Ken Roth – a Jewish American whose father was a refugee from Nazi Germany.

After Massie became the only Republican congressman to vote against further funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile system last week – an act consistent with his politically libertarian and fiscally conservative track record in Congress – Stop Antisemitism set its sights on the representative, publishing a photo of his face with “JEW HATER” stamped on top.

Why is @RepThomasMassie our 'Antisemite of the Week'? – Only R to vote against Iron Defense Dome funding

– Only R to vote against labeling BDS as antisemitic

– Voted AGAINST Holocaust education

– Trivializes Holocaust with vile COVID comparisons More: https://t.co/dPBpwHFM1w pic.twitter.com/6UN2G0nctN — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) September 27, 2021

“Rep. Thomas Massie’s voting record clearly shows his lack of support of the Jewish people and the Jewish Nation. In fact, his views are aligned with those of other notorious antisemites like Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib,” the organization declared, also listing Massie’s opposition to the government “labeling BDS as antisemitic.”

Though Stop Antisemitism’s campaign against Massie received support from Arizona state representative and Democrat Zionist Alma Hernandez, many prominent conservatives and libertarians piled onto the organization in protest.

This is all out-of-context fake news. We have enough real problems without making up stuff like this. https://t.co/5AGUoutyH3 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 27, 2021

“This is defamatory nonsense. Massie has explained in detail how he votes, and he is against *government funding* of avenues where he believes the government has no role,” reacted journalist Jordan Schachtel, while Human Events co-publisher Will Chamberlain called the organization’s comments “appalling slander” and said it “should be ashamed of itself.”

Reason senior editor Robby Soave tweeted, “This is nonsense. It is not anti-Semitic to believe that other countries should pay for their own defenses,” while New York Young Republican Club’s chairman, Gavin Wax, accused Stop Antisemitism of “devaluing the meaning of antisemitism” with its “incredibly stupid” attack.

Not true at all – @RepThomasMassie leans libertarian and votes based on fiscal / big-govt lines, no matter which country or program involved https://t.co/j38tTg5kKJ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 27, 2021

The organization wasn’t alone, however. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) also took out an ad criticizing Massie, which the Kentucky Republican called “foreign interference” in US elections.

When his colleague Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) chimed in, Massie dismissed him as an expert in “foreign affairs” – a reference to Swalwell’s ties with a suspected Chinese spy.

As a Jew and a supporter of Israel and of the cause of stopping Antisemitism, you need to take this down as it is libelous. Rep Massie's belief in limited govt, not the subject at hand, guides all his votes. This is a heinous mislabeling and runs counter to your org's purpose. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 27, 2021

Despite experiencing heavy backlash for its campaign against Massie, the organization refused to apologize or withdraw the congressman as “Antisemite of the week.”

The “foreign affairs” expert weighs in… https://t.co/QtpNH9LseD — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 27, 2021

Massie is not the only elected US official to be chosen as “Antisemite of the week.” Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) have previously been the subjects of attack by Stop Antisemitism.

(RT, PC, Social Media)