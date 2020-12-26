Israeli PM Netanyahu: Normalization Realises Biblical Prophecy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Wednesday that the normalization of ties between Israel and Arab states is a realization of biblical prophecy, Israeli media reported.

“Remarkably, here in the Middle East, we have been actively making progress in realizing the biblical prophecy of ‘peace on earth’, or at least this part of the earth,” Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Netanyahu stating.

“This past year, and with the active help of the United States and President Trump, we have moved forward with the Abraham Accords, achieving historic breakthroughs between Israel and the Arab world,” he added.

Prime Minister Benjamin #Netanyahu wished #Israel's #Christian friends a merry #Christmas on Wednesday night, highlighting how Israel and its new friends in the region have worked to realize the #Biblical #prophecy of "Peace on Earth." https://t.co/lq5Aq9xiew — End Times (Pastor Roberts) (@pastorbrianrobe) December 24, 2020

“After 26 years without a new peace treaty, we’ve had four new agreements in less than four months and this is just the beginning,” The Times of Israel reported Netanyahu expressing.

“This is a new and revolutionary change,” he added. “It will make a better life, a better place for all the people of the Middle East. It will make for a better world.”

Netanyahu claimed: “More and more Arab countries are rethinking traditional hostile attitudes towards Israel and are seeking reconciliation with the Jewish state.”

The Israeli prime minister reiterated that these countries stopped considering Israel as their enemy. “Instead of regarding Israel as their enemy, they increasingly regard us as a friend, as an ally, a vital ally and a vital partner,” he affirmed.

In September, Israel signed two normalisation agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at the White House. In October, Sudan agreed to normalize relations with Israel. This month, Morocco signed an agreement of ties with Israel.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)