Israeli PM Says Iran May ‘Shortly’ Agree on New Nuclear Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that Iran may “shortly” agree on a new nuclear deal with major powers but argued it will be “weaker” than the original 2015 agreement, The New Arab reported.

“We may see an agreement shortly. The new agreement that appears will be made is shorter and weaker than the previous one,” Bennett said before a weekly cabinet meeting, adding that Israel was “organizing and preparing for the day after, in all dimensions”.

Though Israel maintains a hard line on the Iran nuclear deal and Tehran’s atomic capabilities, Tel Aviv is the only Middle Eastern state known to have an undeclared nuclear weapons program.

Talks on salvaging the initial pact, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have been held in the Austrian capital since late November, involving Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly and the United States indirectly.

(The Palestine Chronicle)